Veteran Andrew Lade has revealed the bane of so many provincial players - T20s - was the reason for his comeback in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. Lade was one of the association's finest cricketers through the 1990s and 2000s before electing to retire. However, the Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hall of Famer (2018) has returned and taken a combined 7-70 in the past two wins over power players Albury and North Albury. He turns 50 in June. "It wasn't so much the hunger (to play), it was the fact we played T20s as well, I thought that might be OK, 20 overs in the field doesn't sound too bad and if called upon, I can bat as well," he revealed. "I was also looking to improve my fitness and the idea of running by myself didn't appeal, I think running is overrated." Lade, who started his career with SS&A in the 1980s, has claimed 17 wickets at 17 with his wily left-arm spin, while he's also chipped in with 61 runs at 20 and hasn't been dismissed in his last four innings. For the first time, CAW provincial split its season between T20s and 50-over games to guarantee all teams played each other twice after a late start, due to COVID's impact. A number of players have been privately disappointed with the format,. although CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac has stated it was the fairest method. The Bushies were sitting second last at Christmas with just the two wins, but have rocketed into fifth with two rounds left, although they haven't consolidated a finals spot, given there's still six teams battling for the two vacant spots. The club, which missed finals last season for the first time in many years, has won its last three games, including the stunning victory against competition leaders North Albury on Saturday, but Lade says that hasn't been his motivating factor. "It's definitely not the success, I do enjoy that obviously, but that's not the whole reason," he explained. "It's great to see some of the young guys coming through, they've been in the system for four or five years now and I like to offer any guidance to them. "Everyone has a role to play and we're all taking the opportunities and enjoying ourselves." IN OTHER NEWS: The ladder is: North 84, Wodonga 78, Albury 72, Lavington 63, Tallangatta 57, St Patrick's 48, Belvoir 48, East Albury 48, Corowa 45, Raiders 42, New City 15.

