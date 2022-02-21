news, court-and-crime,

An agitated debutante ball attendee who left another man in hospital with broken facial bones has been fined. The victim of Alex Takac's attack at the Wangaratta Magpies clubroom toilets on April 17 last year was punched multiple times and hit a wall. The man fought back and a witness to the incident in the toilets walked in to see the man being pinned against a wall before being punched. The victim, who had been attending the ball for his son, spent a night in hospital and required further medical appointments. He told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court through a victim impact statement on Monday he was reminded of the incident each day. The court heard the punches had fractured his check, eye socket, jaw and nose and the injuries were still noticeable. Takac said the incident was sparked by comments made by the victim to Takac's wife. Takac's lawyer, Marcus Adams, entered a plea to a charge of intentionally causing injury. He said it was a difficult sentencing exercise for the court, as it was a severe assault, but his client had no priors. |t was unlikely, Mr Adams submitted, he would ever offend again. IN OTHER NEWS: A retired senior sergeant took the rare step of submitting a reference on his behalf. Prosecutor Stuart Pritchard asked that a conviction be recorded against the auto electrician. "It is an unprovoked attack," he said. Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was a nasty assault but appeared to be out of character. "It seems to be a brain snap that caused you to do this on the night," he said. "It could have been dealt with very, very differently and the outcome would have been vastly different. "It was a nasty assault." The court heard the victim had fought back. It was unclear if Takac had himself been hurt. "If you did sustain any injury, then it could be said that you deserved it," the magistrate said. Mr Watkins said he would not record a conviction. He ordered Takac pay $2000 to the court as part of an undertaking. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

