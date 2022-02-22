news, local-news,

Even before Dean Nicholson realised it, Braedon Hensel was looking out for him. Nicholson had just moved to Albury as a six-year-old from the Central Coast and was enrolled at Holy Spirit School, where a life-changing friendship was about to blossom. "I only found out later in life but Michelle, Braedon's mum, said to him 'there's a new boy coming to school today so make sure you're nice to him'," Nicholson said. The pair would go on to become as close as brothers, playing their junior and senior cricket together and sharing an unforgettable American road trip. But by that stage, Hensel was battling cancer and the boot was on the other foot, with Nicholson stepping up to support his great mate. "We were both in our first year of university, we were driving back for the last round of games before finals and he was saying he had a really sore neck," Nicholson recalled. "They didn't know what was wrong and then a good doctor in Melbourne told him 'if you start to get pins and needles, that's when it's a bit more serious.' A day or two later, he started feeling some so they took him in and found a tumour on his neck." Nicholson recalls how Hensel faced nine months of radiation and chemotherapy after having surgery to remove the tumour. "He got fairly thin, lost all his hair and it becomes quite confronting as a young fella," Nicholson admitted. "But he never made a big fuss. He finished a five-day chemo round, got in the car and drove to Albury the night my younger sister and his brother had their Year 12 graduation. "Sometimes you didn't know how sick he was because he made out he wasn't too bad but I'm sure there were some times he wouldn't even have wanted us boys to see. "The battle he went through sticks with me. "For it to come back on his lungs, he gave it everything he had but there's a time when there's nothing more they can do. "That was a pretty confronting day for us. "As a family, we were waiting for the phone call and I can still remember the way he said he was terminal. He said 'these are the cards I was dealt so it is what it is.' "I tried to be strong for him but as soon as I got off the phone, I broke down. My family were all sitting there and they knew what was happening at that moment." Nicholson and Hensel's shared love was St Patrick's Cricket Club. Hensel was part of the last Patties side to win an A-grade premiership and Nicholson, in his second season as captain, has just played his 200th game for the club. It's a milestone which brings back great memories from over the years, with Hensel at the forefront. ALSO IN SPORT: "We try to live by our motto as a club, deeds not words, and when you talk about Braedon, that's what he did," Nicholson said. "If he said he was going to do something, he did it. "We try to get that motto through to our young kids and to be honest, it resonates with a lot of people. "The young kids coming through know that's how we stand as a club and when you give to the club, the club gives back to you. They'll learn that as they get older and that's how Braedo lived." Nicholson was there right at the end of Hensel's life. "Nev and Michelle, his parents, were incredible in how much they allowed people to come and see Braedon in those final days," he said. "They could easily have said 'this is family time' but about 170 school friends and people from St Pat's Cricket Club and all other clubs in the comp came to say their final goodbyes. "Nev and Michelle could easily have kicked me out at dinner time but they allowed me to stay with him. "To have that last goodbye, that last chat, was extremely special and something I'll always hold dear." Cricket remains an intrinsic link, with Nicholson awarded the Braedon Hensel Memorial Trophy last season for taking out the St Patrick's best and fairest. "You don't play for awards and accolades but when they first announced they were going to have Braedon's name on the trophy, I'd by lying if I said I didn't dream of winning it," Nicholson said. "To look back and see my name of the trophy will be very special." Sitting next to Hensel's headstone high up in the Glenmorus Memorial Gardens, there is peace in Nicholson's reflections. "Early doors, it was a spot you thought you had to be to be with him," he said. "But as you start to get older, you realise he's there with you all the time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/5d523ebf-8545-4a6c-9c1b-143ba6486798.jpg/r77_0_1631_878_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg