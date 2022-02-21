sport, local-sport,

Sport Albury Wodonga has made the call to turn this year's Young Achiever award and Hall of Fame induction night into a virtual event. The dinner was set to be held at Albury's Commercial Club on March 4, but instead will be streamed via video link on the same day. SAW president Rob McDonald said the decision was made in response to a reluctance to attend due to the Covid pandemic. "The committee is extremely disappointed to have to cancel the Hall of Fame dinner, but looks forward to still awarding the award and being able to move forward to the 2023 Hall of Fame night," McDonald said. ALSO IN SPORT: Tess Palubiski, Oliver Davis, Campbell Chesser, Jack Boulton and Zachary Aldred are the five nominees for the Young Achiever Award. There are also 10 sportspeople to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The online event will start at 7pm, with a link to be made available closer to the night.

