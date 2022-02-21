Melbourne luxury: 6 tops for experience the culture capital in style

This is branded content.
As the culture capital of Australia, you better believe that there's no shortage of enriching experiences to be had in and around the city of Melbourne, Victoria.
From unique eateries, artisanal foods and other products, to an events calendar filled with sporting games, theatrical productions, musical shows, and a host of immersive artistic experiences from all corners of the globe, a trip to Melbourne is always sure to deliver a good heap of art and culture.
If you're uncertain about exactly where to begin when planning your trip itinerary to accommodate all the eclectic experiences that make up the Melbourne region, then be sure to follow the six handy travel tips outlined below, tailored to helping you enjoy all that this vibrant city has to offer.
1. Walk the bustling city streets
There are a myriad of accommodation options to choose from in Melbourne, ranging from high-end hotels decked out with a plethora of amenities like the W Hotel Melbourne in the heart of the city centre, or cosy cottages that dot the length of Victoria's Great Ocean Road and other idyllic areas spanning the greater Melbourne region.
If you've selected accommodation in the CBD, chances are that you're already well on your way to sampling some of Melbourne's signature luxury living. This is precisely why any trip to Melbourne should absolutely start off in the city centre, with your itinerary ideally taking you nearer to the city's outskirts the further you move through it.
Why? Simply put, there's an abundance to see and do in the Melbourne CBD, with traversing the city's countless laneways and discovering all the sights, sounds, and heavenly scents that mark Melbourne's must-see city attractions, ranging from the top of the Eureka Tower, to the street art that colours the walls of Hosier Lane.
2. Enjoy artisanal food and drink
Speaking of heavenly scents, Melbourne is particularly well known for its rich coffee scene and eclectic foodie culture. There are many places that you can go to get a great feed, both within the city centre as well as in the city's outermost suburbs.
If you're exploring the CBD, you absolutely need to pay all the makers and mongers of Degraves Street a little visit. Another must-see little side street filled with brilliant eateries is Hardware Lane.
Or enjoy some luxury alfresco dining complete with a waterside gentle breeze and unforgettable views of the gorgeous Melbourne skyline from across the inky waters of the Yarra river when you frequent any of Southbank's fine dining restaurants and bars.
Be sure to make your bookings in advance, however, as many of Melbourne's most popular eateries seldom have vacant tables on weekends, and potentially even some weekday nights where the city may have plenty in store for all of its urban explorers.
3. Do some shopping at Australia's fashion capital
Alongside being Australia's culture capital, Melbourne also happens to be the definitive capital for all things fashion. The city annually hosts a handful of independent and designer runway shows, with Melbourne Fashion Week seeing designers and industry leaders from all corners of the globe gathering together to celebrate the year's most groundbreaking styles.
But you don't necessarily need your trip to coincide with the Melbourne Fashion Festival in order to get a good taste of this city's style. Fashion fanatics can find a plethora of boutique and designer stores across the face of Melbourne.
Avid shoppers can head to the northern end of Collins Street to find Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Balenciaga, and many more premium designer brands. If you're looking to support independent designers, then look no further than the suburbs of South Yarra and Prahran, whose streets are filled with boutique stores.
And if you're looking for an immersive shopping experience, simply set out a day in your itinerary to explore the Chadstone shopping centre. Located in the suburb of Chadstone in Melbourne's south-east, this shopping centre is renowned for being the largest shopping centre in Australia, alongside also being one of the largest in the southern hemisphere.
Alongside providing you with a highly satisfying shopping experience, Chadstone can also be quite a sight to behold in itself, as the centre regularly curates specialty displays and attractions for retail calendar events like Christmas, Easter, and Lunar New Year.
4. Catch a show (or a world class sporting event!)
Believe it or not, but Melbourne is actually home to over 400 different annual events over the course of the year, with some big-name festivals and events attracting celebrities, artists, athletes, and tons and tons of fans booking Melbourne accommodation in droves on a routine basis.
The Melbourne International Film Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival are two of just many long-running events where tourists and Melbournians alike can see some of the world's most talented performers do what they do best.
If you're more of a sports fan than a theatre fan, then you may already know that Melbourne is the home of a myriad of world class sporting events too. A trip to Melbourne can easily coincide with the Australian Open, the Australian Grand Prix, and several world-renowned horse racing events, including its signature Melbourne Cup.
On top of all of this, ten out of the Australian Football League's eighteen teams are actually based out of Victoria, making Melbourne the place to be if you want to catch some of the season's most thrilling footy matches.
You could potentially catch a show at the Palais Theatre and then a game at the MCG on the same night if you play your cards right!
5. Visit some local art galleries
Returning back to the arts for a second, Melbourne is also home for some of the most breathtaking gallery spaces, including the National Gallery of Victoria, as well as the Heide Museum of Modern Art in the city's north. The NGV in particular will routinely schedule special exhibitions, allowing Melbournians to enjoy artwork from all over the globe and from a diverse range of creators operating in a variety of disciplines.
Alongside Melbourne's big name galleries, dedicated art admirers can find independent galleries and artist workshops across the state of Victoria, including Indigenous-owned art galleries like the City of Moreland's Black Dot Gallery. Of course, be ready to chat to the creators themselves when visiting independent galleries across the city of Melbourne. Melbournians love a good, in-depth discussion about creative expressions.
6. Explore the picturesque Victorian countryside
Finally, whilst an enriching trip to Melbourne can be spent entirely within the city's borders, the state of Victoria has a lot to offer itself, with many state parks, pristine beaches, and picture-perfect vistas atop mountain hiking trails to absolutely lose yourself in. Be sure to pay a visit to some of the state's most beautiful destinations, including Wilsons Promontory National Park, and the Otways forests that dot the Great Ocean Road.
If you're travelling with children or simply have a love for all fauna, then why not pay a visit to the Healesville Sanctuary north-east of Melbourne, or head to Phillip Island to see the Penguin Parade? Getting up close and personal with some furry critters may make for a marvelously enriching end to your Melbourne getaway.
-
As a city with many laneways and suburbs that possess their own distinct personalities, Melbourne is undoubtedly a city with many hidden gems. Be sure to head online to discover some of this city's countless other fantastic attractions to ensure that your trip itinerary packs a lot to look forward to.