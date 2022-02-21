sport, australian-rules-football,

The Sydney Swans have confirmed Buddy Franklin is eyeing his first game at Lavington Sportsground in five years. While stopping short of declaring the 35-year-old is a certainty to play against Greater Western Sydney on Friday night, the Swans have been delighted with his pre-season. "He's certainly available, we're just looking what his lead-in for round one looks like," executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner suggested. "He's a good chance to play, it will just depend on how much game time and what his training program needs." Franklin is just about to enter his 18th season at the elite level after debuting for Hawthorn against Sydney in round one, 2005. As he has so often during his outstanding career, the 35-year-old will be the story of the season opening round as he needs only five goals to reach the magical 1000 mark. IN OTHER NEWS: "His off-season's been pretty good, he's certainly done everything that we've asked of him and although he hasn't done all the sessions that the squad have, we obviously have to manage his workload."

