Three hurt in separate car, motorbike crashes in the North East

Three people have been hospitalised after recent crashes in the North East. In the most recent incident, a 19-year-old woman was injured after hitting a tree on the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road about 9am on Monday. A woman was also injured after hitting a tree on the Snow Road at Whorouly about 8pm on Saturday. A motorbike rider also crashed into a barrier on the Great Alpine Road at Harrietville, near Mount Hotham, at 3.15pm on Saturday. None of the injuries were life threatening. IN OTHER NEWS: Bright Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said police were running Operation Duke in a bid to reduce motorbike trauma. It will be followed by Operation Arid for the Queen's Birthday weekend next month. "The major focus will be on impaired driving, speed, fatigue, seatbelt and distraction offences," he said. "It only takes a brief lapse in concentration while riding motorbikes and things can go pear shaped. "People in cars need to be 100 per cent attentive as well, but a lot of the time motorbike riders don't get a second chance."

