A young North Albury man who shouted out of a car window at other motorists during a high-speed pursuit has been handed 12 months' jail. Jackson Kennedy was a front-seat passenger in the car as the driver hit speeds of up to 150km/h on the Hume Freeway. Police were following but quickly abandoned the pursuit because of the risk to the public. IN OTHER NEWS: Kennedy had been yelling out to other drivers to get out of the way, Albury Local Court heard on Monday. As magistrate Sally McLaughlin recounted this during her sentencing remarks, Kennedy began smirking on the video link to Junee jail. The 21-year-old will remain behind bars until July after Ms McLaughlin imposed a non-parole period of seven months. He had pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of knowingly being carried in a stolen conveyance and possess or attempt to possess a prescribed restricted substance. MORE COURT STORIES Ms McLaughlin pointed out how Kennedy had grabbed a small parcel from under a North Albury house in Plover Street, North Albury, on November 8. This contained a blister pack of 10 200-milligram quetiapine tablets, an antipsychotic drug that Kennedy told police he used to come down from "benders". He had not been prescribed the drug. While there, police spoke to a woman who lived in the house. Kennedy "wasn't supposed to be there and she wanted him gone". Police told him to leave but, as he did so, he grabbed the package. The second incident involving the car, a 2008 Audi recently stolen in Melbourne, took place on December 2. The car, which was under surveillance from both NSW and Victorian police, eventually crashed on Jelbart Road though not while being followed. "Whilst driving north on the Hume Highway, the accused was seen by police waving his arm out the window ... (and) yelling at other road users," police said.

