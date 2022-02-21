news, local-news,

The medal from Darcy Brown's first successful boxing match on Saturday went around the neck of his son, who recovered from a coma to be in the crowd. Mr Brown was declared victorious over a boxer four years his junior in Sydney. He dedicated the win to his son, who experienced a seizure and was placed in a coma in December. "To me he is the real champion - he came out of a coma after 10 days," Mr Brown said. "Epilepsy doesn't discriminate. "The winner was the awareness being raised - to have so many people recognise these causes means the word's getting out there. "I spoke with so many people." IN OTHER NEWS: The 51-year-old was led to the ring under a banner promoting his causes, by PCYC NSW Young Person of the Year Nathaniel West. Mr Brown will be back training at Physical Phuture Albury for another fight in Melbourne on March 5, which could make him eligible to pursue a Masters Boxing Victoria title.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/4903ca6b-e37e-4be2-9fcc-5fee1735fcc2.jpg/r40_149_2522_1551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg