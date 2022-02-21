news, court-and-crime,

Unsophisticated and opportunistic but also showing a sense of entitlement was how a magistrate described a teenage girl's crimes on sentencing her to full-time jail. Sally McLaughlin noted she was quite mindful of Mikaela Morgan's youth, at just 19, but said she had no other choice. This followed guilty pleas from the Albury offender to charges of take and drive a conveyance without the consent of the owner, a second offence of driving while disqualified and dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception. IN OTHER NEWS: She pleaded guilty also to an unrelated charge of larceny over the theft, on January 6, of a mobile phone. Defence lawyer Henry Robinson submitted to Albury Local Court on Monday that all of his client's offending was "opportunistic". Mr Robinson said Morgan began using illicit drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, at the age of 12. "She fell into drug-induced psychosis at 14 and has been struggling with that ever since," he said. "There's very much a lack of sophistication to most of this offending." Mr Robinson said Morgan was someone at "significant risk" of becoming institutionalised, if she had not already reached that point. The court was told how a man driving his mother's car arrived at some units in Macauley Street, South Albury, on January 4 about 9.20pm. Morgan left one of the units and got into the front passenger seat. They drove to a service station on Wodonga Place but could not get petrol so headed to another one nearby. Soon after she asked to drive and he agreed. Morgan, despite being disqualified, drove around Albury and Lavington before they stopped at a service station on Wagga Road. MORE COURT STORIES After he filled the car with petrol she drove off, leaving him behind. The deception related to an incident on January 7 when Morgan and two other women hailed a taxi. They got the driver to take them to various locations around Albury. When she was finally dropped off that night - she was the last one left - she told the driver she didn't have her bank card to pay the $115.10 fare, then went inside. Police were eventually to force entry to the unit after she told them, by phone, that she wasn't home. She was found hiding under a bed. Morgan was jailed for 14 months and will be released on parole, after seven months inside, on September 6. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

