The sale of land at Logic for more than $5 million will go ahead but one Wodonga councillor wants more transparency around final contracts negotiated with purchasers. Council gave notice in December of its intention to sell two lots at Roche Drive to Blanalko Pty Ltd, the purchasing entity for SCT Logistics which has operated its facility since 2017. Following a public notice of the intention to sell, councillors unanimously voted to sell the land, to be used for railway, freight and or logistics purposes. While supporting the sale, councillor Ron Mildren raised some concerns about transparency of council's processes generally when drawing up contracts of sale. "I'm increasingly becoming a little bit more concerned that more concerned that we don't see the final negotiated contract of sale before it actually gets signed and sent off," he said. "There's another item that appears in our confidential section tonight that is a good example, where things have gone awry, and we didn't see the documentation (because) it didn't come back to council. "In the circumstances of this case, where it's been on public notice ... it's reasonably fixed as to what should finish up in the contract of sale." Cr Mildren said he would support the motion because of its importance to freight and logistics within the precinct. "We need to revisit how we go about dealing with these contracts," he said. "When we aggregate our responsibility and pass it (the contract) off to the staff, in circumstances where we don't see it again, I think we leave ourselves wide open to mistakes being made or to things being missed." Cr John Watson said mistakes could be made. "It goes through legal processes," he said. "It's a good thing for the city." The sale of lot 102 at Logic was later considered in closed council. Councillors also small section of Osburn Street between St Augustine's Primary School and a car wash in central Wodonga will be closed to traffic. Councillor Libby Hall sought to amend the recommendation to ensure the design could keep some access for the church, particularly for funerals. "Most funerals are held during the week; access via High Street during the week is more difficult because of the heavier traffic conditions," she said. Cr Ron Mildren felt requiring disabled or frail residents to access the church via High Street had safety implications and raised an alternative design that retained paving with grass could be a way to ensure the area is accessible for vehicles during funerals. "The children aren't allowed across in that part of the church yards anyway (during funerals)," he said. "I am really, really concerned that ... the only access and egress being going down that ramp in High Street is going to lead to a catastrophe. "We have an obligation to consider the safety of everybody." Cr Hall's motion was lost and Cr Kat Bennett successfully moved the original recommendation, supported by the school. IN OTHER NEWS: "This has been an issue around children and their safety for literally decades," Cr Bennett said. "I'm surprised it hasn't come to us sooner - it's because of the closure with the car-wash that they're finally able to do this. "The parish is in support of this." Councillors also resolved to award a major tender for Baranduda Fields.

