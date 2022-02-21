news, local-news,

Notorious killer Graham Gene Potter, who bludgeoned a woman to death in Corrimal before cutting her head and fingers off, has been arrested in Far North Queensland. The former Wollongong coalminer spent 15 years in prison for the 1981 murder of teenager Kim Barry. Potter had used hair colours, wigs and fat suits to assist him in eluding police for years. There were reports Potter may have been on the Border or in the Riverina but they were never substantiated. Police did always believe that he would have been likely to have been living in a rural area. MORE NEWS Punches fly in debutante ball toilet attack in Wangaratta There's plenty of big names at the Swans and Giants, Buddy's the biggest OBITUARY: A keen traveller, Hazel's long journey ends at 107 years The 61-year-old has been on the run since he failed to appear on bail for conspiracy to murder charges at Melbourne Magistrate's Court on 1 February, 2010. After meeting the 19-year-old at a Wollongong nightclub, Potter lured the shop assistant to his Corrimal flat before killing her and dumping her torso and dismembered head and fingers below Jamberoo Mountain lookout. He was convicted and served 14 years before being released from jail in 1996. Potter has been wanted since 2010 after he allegedly failed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on charges of conspiracy to murder and Commonwealth drug offences. Potter is accused of planning to murder two associates of Mick Gatto at the 2008 wedding of the underworld figure's son. A Victoria Police warrant for Potter's arrest remains current. Also in 2008, Potter was arrested in Tasmania over his alleged role in the importation of 15 million ecstasy tablets. He was extradited to Victoria but granted bail. Potter was last sighted by local police in Tully, Queensland on August 28, 2010 when he ran from a vehicle during a routine police intercept. An extensive search was subsequently carried out and his camping equipment was seized by the Queensland Police Service. The 64-year-old was arrested on Monday morning in Queensland's Tablelands region. Victorian detectives will now travel to Queensland to help with Potter's extradition. He is expected to appear before Mareeba Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

