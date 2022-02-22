news, local-news,

A driver has died and a man has been airlifted after a horror crash north of Junee on Monday night. Goldfields Way was closed in the early evening after emergency services were called to a crash at Erin Vale. NSW Police said it was around 7pm when they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a truck, which then burst into flames. In other news Emergency services arrived to discover a b-double truck carrying gypsum had crashed and rolled over, a spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said [FRNSW]. The driver of the car died at the scene and is yet to be identified, police said late on Monday night. A 20-year-old man sustained serious facial injuries and was airlifted to North Shore Hospital in a stable condition after initially being treated by paramedics and then staff at Temora Hospital. NSW Ambulance confirmed a man was treated for burns to his arms, face and legs following the crash. Rural Fire Service and Volunteer Rescue Association personnel were joined at the crash site by Wagga and Temora FRNSW crews, who eventually extinguished the fire using foam, the spokesperson confirmed. A crime scene was established by Riverina Police District officers and the road remained closed between Junee and Temora through the night as investigations got under way. Traffic between the two towns was diverted through Cootamundra, with northbound travellers directed to use the Olympic Highway from Junee, then Stockinbingal Road and Burley Griffith Way to return to Goldfields Way at Temora. The road was reopened almost 10 hours later, with Live Traffic NSW advising it was clear for traffic around 5.15am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/966496f5-e722-4df8-8117-0b43bcdf94c8.jpg/r6_0_1599_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg