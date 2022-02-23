news, local-news,

A Wodonga Tattslotto outlet hopes it will sell its biggest-ever winning ticket this week ahead of the $120 million Powerball draw on Thursday night. The draw is the second largest in Tattslotto history, behind a $150 million prize, which was won by three individuals in 2019. The jackpot has soared to this level as no division-one winners have been awarded in the past six draws. Wodonga Plaza Cards and Tatts co-owner Tony Thorp said there had been a huge amount of tickets sold at his outlet. "It creates enormous interest, especially with what we've all been through with COVID, restrictions and lockdowns," Mr Thorp said. "People are getting out and about and trying their luck which is a good thing. "Once it jackpotted last Thursday, Friday was absolutely crazy (for ticket sales) and the weekend was very busy as well. "We've certainly noticed a huge increase in traffic, even this week, which will no doubt ramp up Wednesday and Thursday." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Thorp has had 48 first-division winners in his 28 years in the business. "We're certainly hoping we sell another one on Thursday night. It will be enormous," he added. "You get a lot of one-time buyers or people who only buy on the big draws. "You certainly have all your regulars who have a dabble and spend that little bit extra because it's such a big draw." The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said Australian lottery history could be rewritten this week with up to half of the population's adults expected to have an entry. Australia's biggest lotto winner was a Sydney nurse who won $109 million in 2019. "If there's just one Powerball division one winner this week, they will instantly become Australia's biggest lottery winner ever," Mr Hart said. "This Powerball prize has captivated the nation, and I'm sure many Aussies are happily contemplating how it could transform their lives. "We're expecting it to get busier and busier in-store and online as we inch closer to the draw's close on Thursday evening." Anyone who wants a shot at the mammoth jackpot must have a ticket by 7.30pm on Thursday, with the draw conducted an hour later. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

