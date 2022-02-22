news, local-news,

WHEN the global pandemic put the brakes on the entertainment sector, Melbourne-based Irish dancer Anthony Street got his truck licence. He did not want his internationally-acclaimed show, Celtic Illusion, derailed. "I have been driving trucks around Victoria to pay the bills and be ready to get back into it once restrictions lifted," he said. "I was determined to do whatever I could to keep going and thinking about what we would do, not just to mark the 10th anniversary of Celtic Illusion but also to mark the return of live entertainment. "Celtic Illusion Reimagined is a celebration that we got through the pandemic and all the lockdowns and restrictions!" Celtic Illusion was partway through a Canadian tour in early 2020 when the pandemic closed international borders and sent the entertainment industry into a tailspin. Having performed to sell-out audiences in Australia and New Zealand since it premiered in 2011, Celtic Illusion Reimagined will be in Albury on Thursday night. IN OTHER NEWS: Born and bred at Healesville, Street started learning Irish dancing when he was 14. "I'd watch Riverdance over and over again on VHS to the point I couldn't play it any more," Street recalled. "Nanna found me a class and it was my new-found passion; I wrecked Mum's tiles in the kitchen practising! "Watching Riverdance, I couldn't believe the speed of their feet, I thought it was impossible to do but I wanted to be part of that buzz!" Celtic Illusion features some of the fastest tap dancing in the world combined with beguiling magic. The soundtrack is composed by Angela Little who co-composed Baz Luhrman's film Australia and Steve Skinner who has arranged and produced for Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent. The show runs at Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday at 7.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/3d27dde4-ddf1-4690-8fa1-57d0fbb77504.jpg/r0_178_5297_3171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg