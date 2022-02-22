sport, local-sport,

Four teams contested a wheelchair basketball tournament in Wodonga on Saturday. Two outfits from the Wodonga Wolves tackled Albury and Wagga sides in the Southern Clubs Wheelchair Challenge. "We don't get to play against other teams very often and we used it as a training session for the Country Cup in Narrabeen (Sydney) in August," Wodonga Wolves' coach Dennis Ramsay offered. "We played a mix of juniors and seniors together, then in the last game we pitted the juniors against the seniors, it's all about inclusiveness and engaging my guys here as a team and a family." Both disabled and able-bodied contested the tournament, with regular training and intraclub games held every Wednesday night for two hours from 7pm at Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre. IN OTHER NEWS: Further information is available through Wodonga Basketball Association and the Wodonga Wolves Wheelchair Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/f9acce73-4e14-465f-b747-5dcfa994924e.jpg/r0_248_4881_3006_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg