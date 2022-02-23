Birallee McDonald's worker assaulted over food, 'wanker' comment

news, court-and-crime,

A man who walked into a McDonald's cooking area before grabbing a staff member after overhearing a worker calling him a "wanker" has been fined. Andrew Scott Wight, 41, wasn't happy with his early morning meal on July 24 last year. He'd used the drive-through while in a taxi, went home and ate, and called staff after the food wasn't up to his standard. The small business owner recently told the Wodonga Magistrates Court that the workers at the Melrose Drive eatery had thought they had hung up the phone, but he overheard them calling him "a wanker". He returned in a taxi, entered through a door closed to the public, and confronted staff about the food and their service. He was told to leave but went to the kitchen and struck a staff member in the upper chest and throat area before leaving. Police investigated and arrested Wight, who later told them of his actions, "I f---ed up ... I have no reason". His lawyer Dusan Jovetic said the incident was caught by security cameras and he'd viewed the footage. "It is clear that my client suddenly grabbed the victim but then immediately let him go," Mr Jovetic said. "He did not manhandle him in any way. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was a sudden grab and he let him go straight away." Wight pleaded guilty to unlawful assault and entering a private place without excuse during his court appearance earlier this month. Magistrate Ian Watkins questioned if the comment staff made about Wight during the phone call was accurate. "Frankly, you're old enough to know better," he said. "I mean, really, getting as aggravated as you were over a hamburger? "I mean what was that all about?" Mr Watkins said parents should be able to feel comfortable allowing their children to work at such a venue without the fear of being assaulted by someone "full as a goog". Wight told the court he'd tried to handle the situation as best as he could. He was fined $850.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/a73a1764-6dd5-4d9f-b675-f46ac4a73b20.jpg/r0_87_1200_765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg