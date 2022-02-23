news, local-news,

A countback will take place to fill the vacancy on Indigo Shire created by Jenny O'Connor, whose contributions have been recognised. Votes will be redistributed to candidates who were unsuccessful at the 2020 election, and who remain eligible to participate in the March 9 countback. Indigo mayor Bernard Gaffney acknowledged Ms O'Connor's contributions at last night's meeting. "Jenny Connor was a very passionate councillor and was a great representative of her community," he said. "Her contributions will be missed and we wish her all the best for the future." Those contributions going back to 2012 will be recognised in a letter written by council, following Councillor Larry Goldsworthy's suggestion. Cr Diane Shepheard said a large reason she was on council was due to Ms O'Connor's encouragement. "She was very strongly pushing the importance of women coming onto council with her," she said. "She's been a real mentor ... she's so well-beloved by the community." Cr Shepheard said another councillor would now need to join a working group for progressing a Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan, which will go for public comment following a motion by Cr Roberta Horne. According to the plan, 1.2 per cent of the shire's population identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and there are at least 161 registered cultural heritage places. A review of cultural awareness training for council's 173 staff, none of whom identify as Indigenous, is among recommended actions in the plan. Strategies for increasing diversity and procuring from First Nations businesses, display of flags by council, procurement strategies and strengthening relationships are among other suggestions. IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Shepheard said Reconciliation Australia helped develop the plan. "The next stage is we will go out to the community and work with with other people on it - to begin with it's just us getting our act together around how we are going to reconcile within our staff and council," she said. "An Acknowledge of Country on our letterheads, what we're going to do during NAIDOC Week - it's those types of council actions."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/0be9d3f5-9bef-4826-a07d-b53b63b7bcd1.jpg/r0_201_4896_2967_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg