Wangaratta has picked up a speedster who's burnt off the pacy Joe Richards at training ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. Pat Warner has joined the Pies from Goulburn Valley outfit Benalla. "It's just his speed and ability to break the lines," coach Ben Reid suggested when quizzed on his recruit's strengths. "A few times at training he's run away from Joe Richards and we know how quick Joe is." Warner was part of the Murray Bushrangers' squad in 2017-18 and will play on a wing. "With Patty there now and we've got 'Abe' (Abraham Ankers), Joe, Callum Moore is pretty quick for a big bloke, you can never have too much of that (pace), you look at Albury they're a nippy side and they are the top side," Reid revealed. Moore (winner), Richards (runner-up) and Ankers (fourth) finished in the top four in last year's Morris Medal, so they're not only quick, they're elite talent in the league. The Pies have also snared 200cm-plus ruckman Jai Middleton, who has spent time at East Burwood. "Jai is a firefighter and moved to the region, he wasn't even going to play, but just came down for a training run and enjoyed it," Reid offered. "He's a different type of ruckman to what we've got, 'Knowlesy' (Chris Knowles) and 'Leitchy' (Zac Leitch), they're both bigger bodies, but Jai's very tall and long, he's been really good in match practice." ALSO IN SPORT: The Pies held their training camp at Boorhaman on the Ovens River last weekend.

