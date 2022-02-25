news, property,

BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR 3 Dreaming of a tree change right next to the beautiful King River? Look no further than Porter's Farm. This two-acre property in Edi is a unique offering hitting the market for the first time in more than 60 years. Garry Nash & Co agent Rhys Lyster encourages buyers to think about securing this parcel of land while they have the chance. "They're not making any more land like this," Rhys said. "I think it's important for people to look at what this property will provide them and their family for decades to come. "We all have the romantic thought of what the perfect little river side abode would be like, Porter's Farm may just be it. "Porter's Farm is exactly what so many are seeking in these chaotic times, their own little patch away from all the hustle and bustle." This property offers an unrivalled lifestyle in a picturesque bush setting nestled between the banks of the King River and the rolling ranges of the King Valley. There are giant gum trees lining the property, two dwellings, various Instagram-ready gardens and locations plus sheds and stables. This makes it perfect for buyers looking for a tree change, families, hobby farmers, an Airbnb investment or a weekend getaway. "Once you arrive at the property it almost commands a calmness or a sense of tranquillity given its setting amongst the sheltering trees and maintained lawns," Rhys said. "The quiet trickle of the King River as it flows by also adds to the sense of escape the property provides." There's also a rich history to the property. It was originally a stop on the old Whitfield railway, and served as the Edi post-office in the 1960s. There are two dwellings on the property with off-grid living potential. The main dwelling has two bedrooms, a bathroom, open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with wood fire and reverse cycle heating and cooling. There's also an undercover carport area which doubles as an entertaining area. The second dwelling served as the Edi Post Office in the 1960s and is in original condition with three bedrooms, one bathroom and verandah area. Porter's Farm is located 25 minutes from Wangaratta and three hours from Melbourne. Located in Victoria's premiere wine region makes the location ideal for holiday letting, or enjoy the region for yourself on weekends or full time. The options are endless. Porter's Farm is for sale by expressions of interest closing March 29 at noon.

