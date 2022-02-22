sport, local-sport,

The future of Albury basketball is looking bright. The association has had nine players selected in the NSW State Performance Program, while 23 have been listed in the state's D-league In order to make the SPP, the nine border youngsters attended a two-day high performance camp where they were identified in the top 25. The program aims to be a pathway for under-16s and 18s to represent NSW at the Australian Junior Championships. Jake Bauerle, Noah Rowston, Sam Webb, Ellie Lyons, Kijana McCowan, Jade Crook, Claudia Hocking, Audrey Hogg and Aleira McCowan will now have this opportunity. Hogg, who is currently nursing a fractured ankle, has big basketball dreams. "A lot of us want to go away to college and play for Australia, that would be really cool," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: Players selected in the talent identifying D-League were chosen from over 300 athletes, with Albury's Peter Bauerle named as the state performance program head coach. "I'm really excited about the amount of selections we're getting in NSW state programs," he said. The D-League players are: Fraser Sharpe, Billy Whitfield, Lucas Williams, Leah Blakemore, Charlie Gibson, Phoebe Rowston, Ellie Wright (under-14), Ben Flegaltaub, Rylan Frazer, Edward Williams, Ellie Lyons, Kijana McCowan (under-15), Jake Bauerle, Leo Geerling, Caius Lowe, Harrison Wilson, Jade Crook, Claudia Hocking, Audrey Hogg, Aleira McCowan (under-16), Noah Rowston, Sam Webb, Jacob Walsh (under-17).

