Wodonga bat Mitch Borrell has protective box broken by delivery
Wodonga teenager Mitch Borrell has recovered quickly after his protective box was broken by a full toss on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga C1 grade.
It's extremely rare to hear of that, with the most famous moment occurring when Australia's Jeff Thomson smashed English opener David Lloyd's in the 1974-75 series.
"Yeah, I'm alright, it was pretty painful at the time, but I've got over it pretty well," the 14-year-old offered.
His father, Craig, watched it from the other end.
"They (East Albury) had an opening bowler, a younger guy, who we hadn't come across before and he let them go at a reasonable, pace, he bowled a big full toss, it swung back a little bit and Mitch has got an inside edge to it, straight into the box," he explained.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He was forced to retire hurt as he had an instant headache and pain in the guts."
Ironically, cricket lover Craig showed his son the Thomson-Lloyd incident on video earlier this season.
