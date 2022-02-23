news, court-and-crime,

A magistrate has chided a Lavington methamphetamine dealer for his involvement in a trade the community found repugnant. Michael Raymond Green's offending was detected by police targeting the supply of "ice" across Albury-Wodonga. Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the community "has had enough" of those who used prohibited drugs and who committed crimes to fund their habits. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms McLaughlin highlighted the significant quantity of the methamphetamine Green supplied - he supplied a half-ounce or about 14 grams of "ice" - while under police surveillance. The amount, she said, was almost three times the indictable quantity. "That's a significant factor that places this (offending) in the mid-range of seriousness in my view." MORE COURT STORIES Green, 37, of Vickers Road, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of supplying a prohibited drug, at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity. Defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks conceded the threshold for a jail term had been crossed, though submitted this would be best served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order. Green previously told the court he wanted his matter finalised so he could move to Queensland, but Mr Brooks said his client had since moved in with his parents. His offending was uncovered after police were granted a warrant for both optical and audio surveillance devices, which were installed inside a house in Koonawarra Street, North Albury. Green went to the property on June 5 about 6.15pm, and went inside and sat on a couch with a woman, who was also charged, and a man "known to police". "The accused spoke with (the woman) about dealing gear, people owing them money and how to get money from people who owed them," police said. Green told her he expected she would reap $150 to $200 a day once they "got it going". He was placed on a nine-month intensive corrections order. Green must also complete 80 hours of unpaid community work.

