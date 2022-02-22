sport, local-sport, dederang cup, marcus goonan

Dederang Picnic Race Club is anticipating a crowd of 2000 for its annual picnic cup meeting on Saturday. With 27 degrees forecast for Saturday, racegoers are expected to flock to the picturesque course. The club has tinkered slightly with the date from early March to late February and the early signs are promising. Club president Marcus Goonan said all hospitality and marquee packages have been sold with only general admission tickets remaining. "All the marquee and hospitality packages sold out several weeks ago," Goonan said. "Tickets sales are really strong at the moment and we certainly hope to beat last year's crowd. "We usually average a crowd of around 1500 but if we could get closer to 2000 it would be a really good outcome for the club and the community groups who support the meeting. "We have brought the meeting forward a week which moves us away from some of the competing meetings." Judging by the nominations, the slight change in date has been a hit with industry participants. Goonan said the club had received 113 nominations for the meeting including 26 for the Dederang Cup. "The nominations are the strongest they have been for more than a decade," he said. "It could even be a record number of nominations for the club. "We are really happy with the support of trainers including a few from Wangaratta who rarely make the trek to Dederang. "Mitch Beer is coming back and it's great to see his support again. "There are some big picnic trainers supporting the meeting as well with a truckload of horses, so it's a good mix of trainers." ALSO IN SPORT Apart from the racing action there will be plenty of entertainment provided. There will be fashions on the field, live music and supervised activities for children. Alex Nation will be guest judge of fashions on the field after having previously appeared on reality TV show The Bachelor. There is more than $5000 in prizes up for grabs.

