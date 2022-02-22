Police called to fire at Wodonga caravan park

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating a small fire at a Wodonga caravan park. Emergency crews were called to the Borderland tourist site on Moorefield Park Drive about 3pm on Tuesday. A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said the incident was quickly controlled and handed over to police. "Two FRV crews arrived on scene to find a small rubbish fire," the spokesman said. "Firefighters quickly worked to contain the fire, and the incident was brought under control within six minutes."

