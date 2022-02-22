sport, australian-rules-football, barnawartha, kade butters

Several district league clubs are expected to struggle to fill reserves sides this season after the COVID enforced layoff. But that won't be an issue at Barnawartha. The hungry Tigers have been averaging more than 40 players so far over the pre-season under newly appointed coach Kade Butters. "We are averaging 45 players per session and the lowest that we have had is 34," Butters said. "But I would get 10 or more apologies most sessions with guys battling COVID or isolating. "It's a good thing for the club to have those numbers around. "But from a coaching perspective it's hard to get to work on the game style and how we want to move the footy with so many blokes there. "We've got a good mix of experienced campaigners with plenty of young talent coming through the ranks as well. "Being a new coach it's a fresh start for a lot of players and everybody who has got senior aspirations will get an opportunity if they do everything right which includes training." ALSO IN SPORT Barnawartha has been a top-three contender since 2018 and are once again expected to remain a flag threat. The Tigers have also enjoyed a productive off-season signing Tom and Ben Gardner, Ben McPherson, Lachie Walker, Lachie Lowe and Tom and Jack Baker. In a further bonusAdam Elias, Matty Campbell and Dustin Butters will also return for long term injuries. Despite landing more than half-a-dozen recruits, Butters said the club was still well under its points allocation. "The points system is something the club is very cautious about and have kept a close eye on," he said. "A lot of our experienced blokes are life members of the club and one pointers. "We are still comfortably under our points allocation. "A few of the kids that we have picked up like Lachie Walker and the Baker boys are former juniors at the club. "So we still have got a few points to play with if needed and the right recruit happened to come along." Butters said he was fully aware that there will be immense pressure for finals spots this season with up to eight sides with legitimate finals aspirations. "I think there will be plenty of interest in the competition this year, especially after the previous couple of seasons that we've had," he said. "With not much footy being played the past two years, it only adds to the intrigue of who are the genuine contenders. "Yackandandah, Kiewa and Chiltern are the obvious sides to beat. "But you can't discount Thurgoona either with its recent finals record. "Dederang will improve, Tallangatta is always ultra-competitive."

