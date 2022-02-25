The Cathedral College captains for 2022, Skip Pieper and Isabella Bridgeman, want to be able to give back to the school, teachers and their peers. For Skip the school has always "felt like home." "Cathedral College has helped shape me into the person I am today, and I am proud to be a part of the College community and a friend to all involved with it," Skip said. "I am forever grateful for every part the students and staff have played in my life, and I see the position of captain as a way of giving something in return." For Isabella, the position is about giving back but also about continuing to challenge herself. "Becoming school captain allows me to further develop as a leader within the school and broader community," she said. "The role will grant me the opportunity to build on what previous leaders have achieved and improve the school for current and future students." The role of captain comes with responsibility both Skip and Isabella are looking forward to tackling. "Various commitments and requirements come with being captain. This means you must be able to efficiently organise your time in order to satisfy these," Skip said. "A captain must always be ready on short notice to speak to an audience or present a speech, so a strong foundation of public speaking skills is certainly a very useful tool. "I believe the most important skill a captain needs, however, is the ability to communicate effectively with anyone at any time. "It is a captain's responsibility to be a voice for everyone in the school." This year, the school's theme is GROW which stands for Grit, Relationships, Opportunities and Wonder, a notion Isabella hopes students will embrace. "I hope all our students challenge themselves to GROW this year and I look forward to celebrating their successes," Isabella said. "An uninterrupted COVID-19 year would be wonderful. If not, I know we are surrounded by many supportive people, structures and processes, I am sure we will be able to adapt to whatever comes our way this year." Cathedral College is an independent, Anglican, prep-to-year-12 school with more than 1,000 students. The school aims to see all students graduate with what they need to successfully contribute to society. "We understand our young people not only need to acquire foundation skills, but they must also develop the ability to be active problem solvers, effective communicators and have an entrepreneurial mindset with an appetite for ongoing learning," principal Nick Jones said.

Cathedral College Wangaratta captains are ready to give back to the school

