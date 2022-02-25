Sharing ideas on school improvement and inspiring other students to become leaders is what made Galen Catholic College co-captain Xavier McKenzie want to take on the role. "I wanted to become captain to inspire kids who are questioning their potential to become a leader that any type of person can become a captain as long as they are genuine, kind and respectful," he said. Xavier feels he has plenty of support from peers and teachers alike. It's this support that will enable him to listen and bring up issues that need attention. "Everyone at the school is very supportive to make my role a great experience," he said. Co-captain, Mietta Habets, also feels Galen Catholic College offers a supportive environment. "It is accepting and diverse in a way that fosters an open and encouraging environment in which most students thrive," Mietta said. "I believe what makes it such a great school is the diversity of the subject matter offered. "Pathways for all types of students are provided and all of them are given opportunities that truly benefit their futures." Co-vice captain Fergus McNamara feels the teachers go above and beyond to help students develop as leaders. "The teachers at Galen provide a lot of help, especially Ren White who works closely with the leadership team," he said. "She allows for all of our voices to be heard and makes sure we as leaders are known around the school." Fergus realises public speaking and connection with other students is a large part of the leadership role. "As a leader you have to be able to appeal to a large demographic of students, as you are a small representative of the student body," he said. "You also must be able to raise your own opinion when it is necessary and trust people will understand and listen to what you have to say." Co-vice captain, Molly Canning, hopes to listen and inspire other students through her work as a leader. "I hope to display kindness, diligence and cooperation to inspire other students to approach school with a positive attitude and the willingness to learn," Molly said. "I hope to listen to the ideas of students coming from all year levels, and discuss them further with the leadership team in hopes to implement them around the school." Mietta also feels teamwork will be vital during their year as school leaders. "I believe the most important skill is the ability to work within a team," Mietta said. "The ability to work seamlessly with your team enables your work to be efficient, effective and to make a difference."

Galen Catholic College leadership team share their hopes

