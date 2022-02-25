The 2022 James Fallon High School captains and vice captains aim to improve the school while being role models for other students. This year's leadership team includes school captains Piper Lockley and Joshua Huggard along with vice-captains Keira Gardiner and Samara Sergi. Piper is looking forward to leading by example by modelling exceptional behaviour and leadership skills. "I want to be a positive presence in the school and give back to my school," Piper said. "It's an honour to be someone my peers feel actually represents them and their needs, it's an honour to be able to advocate for young people." Joshua is also keen to lead by example and create leadership opportunities. "Being captain is a way to further show my commitment and positive attitude to both the school and the wider community and to further boost the potential leadership opportunities," Joshua said. "I want to have an input into the school's decision making and be a face for the school that is positive, enjoyable and respectful." Keira is looking forward to working with peers and teachers and being the link between the student body and the operation of the school. "We get the privilege of expressing student ideas, wants and needs to the staff to help create a better school environment," Keira said. "I wish for students to be able to rely on us to communicate what they want for our school." Samara wants to be able to make change during her year as a vice captain. "I decided to become a captain to help make changes to our school," Samara said. "It's an honour to be part of decision making within the school and hold meetings, fundraisers and attend leadership conferences." The leadership team currently sees James Fallon High School as inclusive, accommodating, forward thinking and innovative. "It's an amazing school and it brings a sense of belonging, it's a mutual place of respect between teachers and students for positive wellbeing," Joshua said. "We're inclusive in considering every student's needs," Samara added. The school also offers a range of support systems for students and encourages them to be used when needed. "So much support is offered whenever we need it, there is never any stigma around needing support," Piper said. The leadership team hopes to make a positive impact on the entire school community during 2022. "I hope students achieve their goals and grow as students and people," Piper said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/3259a99e-9458-4b16-8d61-17878e2d7214.jpg/r23_634_4704_3279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

James Fallon High School leadership team excited for 2022

Ready to lead: Vice-captain Samara Sergi, captain Piper Lockley, captain Joshua Huggard, and vice-captain Keira Gardiner. Picture: Supplied The 2022 James Fallon High School captains and vice captains aim to improve the school while being role models for other students. This year's leadership team includes school captains Piper Lockley and Joshua Huggard along with vice-captains Keira Gardiner and Samara Sergi. Piper is looking forward to leading by example by modelling exceptional behaviour and leadership skills. "I want to be a positive presence in the school and give back to my school," Piper said. "It's an honour to be someone my peers feel actually represents them and their needs, it's an honour to be able to advocate for young people." Joshua is also keen to lead by example and create leadership opportunities. "Being captain is a way to further show my commitment and positive attitude to both the school and the wider community and to further boost the potential leadership opportunities," Joshua said. "I want to have an input into the school's decision making and be a face for the school that is positive, enjoyable and respectful." Keira is looking forward to working with peers and teachers and being the link between the student body and the operation of the school. "We get the privilege of expressing student ideas, wants and needs to the staff to help create a better school environment," Keira said. "I wish for students to be able to rely on us to communicate what they want for our school." Samara wants to be able to make change during her year as a vice captain. "I decided to become a captain to help make changes to our school," Samara said. "It's an honour to be part of decision making within the school and hold meetings, fundraisers and attend leadership conferences." The leadership team currently sees James Fallon High School as inclusive, accommodating, forward thinking and innovative. "It's an amazing school and it brings a sense of belonging, it's a mutual place of respect between teachers and students for positive wellbeing," Joshua said. "We're inclusive in considering every student's needs," Samara added. The school also offers a range of support systems for students and encourages them to be used when needed. "So much support is offered whenever we need it, there is never any stigma around needing support," Piper said. The leadership team hopes to make a positive impact on the entire school community during 2022. "I hope students achieve their goals and grow as students and people," Piper said. SHARE