A deflated Ron Stubbs has decided against unleashing his slick sprinter Sparring at Randwick on Saturday. Sparring was set to contest the $100,000 TAB Highway Handicap, (1000m). In a further coup, champion hoop James McDonald was set to partner the three-year-old gelding after his manager contacted Stubbs for the ride. ALSO IN SPORT "Unfortunately the horse will be staying at home," Stubbs said. "I am mainly concerned about the weather forecast and you have to do the right thing by the horse and wait another day. "It's disappointing because it's rare that you get a jockey the calibre of 'J-Mac' on one of your horses. "It would have been fascinating to hear his assessment of the horse. "Another disappointing thing is with the Highway's they rotate the distance and the class of race most week's. 'We will be waiting a while for another Class Two over 1000m which suited the horse perfectly." Sparring has been nominated to race at next week's mid-week meeting at Sandown.

