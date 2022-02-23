news, local-news, Sam Groth, Nepean, Liberals, preselection, Albury, Tennis

Former tennis professional and Border product Sam Groth is a step closer to a political career after winning Liberal preselection on Tuesday night. Mr Groth has been recommended as a candidate for the Victorian Legislative Assembly seat of Nepean on the Mornington Peninsula. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was among those to congratulate the big serving ace on social media. "You were a champion on the court and now you will bring that drive and determination to the task ahead in Nepean," Mr Frydenberg, the member for Kooyong, said. "Good luck!" Labor's Chris Brayne won Nepean off the Liberals in the 2018 election as part of his party's landslide victory. Mr Groth announced his plans to seek preselection earlier this month, citing his background, discipline, career, media profile and community work as assets. His former Albury coach Phil Shanahan also expressed his confidence at the time. "The goals he set as a young person, he achieved those - once he sets his mind on something he goes for it.," Mr Shanahan told The Border Mail. IN OTHER NEWS:

