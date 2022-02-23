news, local-news,

AN INNOVATIVE work combining cartoons and circus premieres in Wodonga on Thursday. Girls With Altitude fuses the cartoons of celebrated Australian artist Judy Horacek (Where is the Green Sheep?) and the world-class skills of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. In the pipeline since 2019, the show has been postponed twice owing to the global pandemic. Girls With Altitude director Anni Davey said Horacek's cartoons were the ideal springboard to generate discussion about important issues such as the environment and equality. "I love their gentleness and yet their fierceness," she said. "Like a lot of cartoonists, Judy is very good at calling it out. "I was thinking of the kind of feminism from when I was young and I wanted to see if it's still pertinent through a work like this. "Then we had the #MeToo movement and the Oscars patriarchy debate (coinciding with the development of the show) and the issues are more pertinent now than ever." IN OTHER NEWS: A troupe of 17 girls, aged 11 to 18, will present five shows in Wodonga before a road trip. Davey said the show celebrated the fact the Albury-based youth circus was predominantly female. "We are made up of two-thirds girls and one-third boys, which means when we're casting for a show that is 50:50 to reflect our society, one in 15 boys is chosen and only one in 30 girls," Davey said. "I hope the audience will receive the show without even noticing it's all girls." Girls With Altitude will run five shows in Wodonga this week before a 10-venue tour across NSW, Queensland, Northern Territory and Victoria throughout March and April. Shows at The Cube Wodonga will run on Thursday, 11am and 6.30pm, Friday, 6.30pm, and Saturday, 2pm and 6.30pm. Bookings: The Cube Wodonga Box Office, phone (02) 6022 9311 or visit thecubewodonga.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/b6eb04cb-e034-4aca-8ab5-1cb433521fff.jpg/r0_295_5472_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg