The Australian Defence Force has invited recruits and their families to an open day at the Gaza Ridge Barracks in North Bandiana on Saturday. The joint event by the Army School of Electrical Mechanical Engineering and the Army School of Health aims to help trainees begin their life in public service. ASEME commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Troy Wilson said it could be a challenging transition. "We ask a lot, not only of our soldiers, sailors and airmen, but of their families as well," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: New Defence families will have the opportunity to learn about support services available in Albury-Wodonga. This year, the school admitted 460 trainees to learn various land maintenance trades, such as vehicle mechanics, electricians, technical systems, fitter armourers, as well as construction. The Army Training Logistics Centre offers a wide range of trades. The Army School of Health conducts training for 250 trainee medics. Sixty-five per cent of trainees at ASEME are aged between 18 and 25. "It's not lost on me that we are taking some of Australia's brightest and best from their families, from their home towns," Lieutenant Colonel Wilson said. Technical Electronic Systems Corporal Jack Peters said the event was about connecting newcomers. The commanding officer said training people in their formative years meant constantly looking ahead. "That might be understanding what training we deliver here ... to be able to meet the demand, (and) what the next emergency might be for a technical workforce," Lieutenant Colonel Wilson said. He hopes the event will bring about more community awareness. "I'd like to think that the training centre and the military presence here in Albury-Wodonga is really something that the community can be proud of," he said.

