Albury and District Bowling Association is out to win Zone 8's biggest representative prize for the first time in 14 years this weekend. The last time the district claimed victory in the Bing Wallder Shield was in 2008, with four of the last five won by Wagga. It's the first time since 2018 that the event has been contested after rain cancelled the 2019 edition and COVID prevented it in 2020 and pushed the 2021 tournament into 2022. Albury has named a formidable side to try and break its drought in Wagga this weekend, with players represented from North Albury, Henty, Culcairn, Lavington and Commercial. The team is as follows; Rob Unsworth, Daryl Lawson, John Dawson, Terry Hensel (skip); Peter Forck, Norm Honey, Daniel Markham, Stephen Broad (skip), Bill Pantling, Andrew Hirst, Darren Moore, Duane Crow (skip); Neville Aylmore, Ed Simmons, Glenn Harrison, Kerry Boyle (skip). Managers: Lloyd Ronan and Mark Mulcahy. Albury faces Southern Slopes and Wagga in its first two matches on Saturday and rounds out day one against South Western. Riverina and Southern Highlands await on Sunday, with all matches to be played at Wagga RSL and Wagga Rules Club. ALSO IN SPORT: Meanwhile, North Albury retained top spot in division one of the Border Club Challenge with a 6-3 win at home to Holbrook on Saturday. Henty stayed in touch with a 6-3 result against North Albury 2, Culcairn upstaged Lavington 1 with a 6-3 win, while Commercial pipped Howlong, 6-3. Howlong is 15 points clear atop the division two ladder. Oaklands downed North Albury 6-3 in division three, Henty got past Walla, 6-3, while Culcairn forfeited to Commercial. North Albury Green earned bragging rights against clubmates North Albury Gold in division four, Holbrook edged out Henty, Howlong fell to Rand and Commercial got past Lavington. Walla and North Albury were triumphant against Lavington and Howlong, respectively, in division five. Divisions one and two have a bye this weekend due to the Bing Wallder Shield.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/91873ac5-f0f1-4637-8345-f95c054eb35d.jpg/r0_421_3203_2231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg