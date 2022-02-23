sport, local-sport,

Kylie Whitehead is a household name in Ovens and Murray bowls, but this year she's also adding O and M netball to her schedule. Whitehead has joined Wodonga Bulldogs and is likely to take to the court in C-grade when her bowls commitments allow her to do so. "I just got invited to go along and have a run with the girls," Whitehead said. "It's my first time playing O and M (netball) so I wasn't even really expecting to get into the squad. "It's a great social thing for me to be able to do in winter." But her main priority will always be bowls. The 2019 World Singles Champion of Champions is gearing up for a national fours event at Broadbeach in April. "I'm looking forward to seeing how we go there," Whitehead said. "We won the Victorian event last year, but it's been postponed until now due to Covid. "Hopefully as the pandemic settles down a bit we'll be able to play some more games against other states around July and August." Whitehead is also a member of the Emerging Jackaroos, which aims to be a step towards representative opportunities at international events. While she's been among the athletes selected for over a year now, the pandemic has interfered with her training opportunities. "There's been a couple of camps that have been cancelled, but hopefully I'll get to meet everyone that's involved in that and finally experience what that's like," she said. "They have been really supportive during the pandemic in keeping in touch, it's just been hard trying to keep that motivation up." The Ovens and Murray Division A1 pennant is reaching the pointy end of the season, with just two rounds left to be played before finals. After Wodonga's loss to Wangaratta last weekend, Whitehead admits the ladder leaders are the team to chase down. "They (Wangaratta) are quite strong this year, so I think they will be the team to beat," Whitehead said. "We'll have to pull out our best bowls in the finals, as you always do, to step it up a level. "Hopefully we can push to make the grand final and see what happens." Wodonga meet Yarrawonga this weekend. Whitehead is now bracing for what looks to be a busy year ahead. "It's just about fitting everything in with work and life," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/addf021a-ebd9-4af7-bef3-c350df8eeec6.jpg/r0_311_5113_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg