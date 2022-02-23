news, local-news,

A Lavington woman who has now admitted to a series of drug supply deals was found months later with $12,000 stuffed in her handbag. The cash was made up of $50 notes and was discovered when police searched her after she stopped her car outside a St Vincent de Paul shop. Jasmin Wilson tried to claim there was nothing untoward in her possession of the money, but she was already a known drug offender, as was her partner. IN OTHER NEWS: Wilson, who is in custody, has pleaded guilty to charges of dealing with the proceeds of crime and a second offence of driving while disqualified that were laid after her arrest on November 23. She was also charged 13 months ago, following a police surveillance operation, with three counts of supply a prohibited drug and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime. Her guilty pleas on these matters, too, were entered this week when her case was mentioned in Albury Local Court. MORE COURT STORIES Wilson, 26, did not appear before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, though she must do so when she is sentenced on May 11. The court was told the supply charges stemmed from a NSW Police operation code-named "Strike Force Birriley" that was established to investigate the ongoing supply of prohibited drugs within the area covered by the Albury Local Area Command. Police applied for and were granted a warrant on December 10, 2020, that allowed them to use a surveillance device in relation to a telephone number used by Wilson's ex-partner. The surveillance was then carried out between December 12, 2020, and January 24, 2021. Over a period of just over two weeks from December 28, Wilson agreed to supply methamphetamine - for a total of 13.7 grams - on 15 separate occasions. On January 9, 2021, she agreed to supply 226.8 grams of cannabis leaf for $1080. Police executed a search warrant on her home a few weeks later, on January 28, during which they found 29.18 grams of methamphetamine and $386 in cash.

