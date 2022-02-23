sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga Raiders' late recruiting surge has landed the biggest prize in Northern Territory star forward Will Farrer for the Ovens and Murray Football League season. The 31-year-old is regarded as one of the premier forwards in the Top End during the past decade, with a thrilling highlights reel. "He's got an unbelievable ability to jump on packs and sit on guys' heads, he's pretty exciting to watch," Raiders' coach Marc Almond praised. Farrer kicked a ton of goals for Southern Districts Crocs in 2015-16, joining the likes of former Melbourne-Footscray forward Allen Jakovich (1989-90) and Damian Cupido (2012-13). He debuted for Northern Territory Thunder in 2011, claiming a premiership, captained the Crocs to the 2017-18 flag and was the league's leading goalkicker just two years ago. "He'll bring an avenue to goal, which we desperately needed," Almond suggested. "(At 31) he's not in the prime of his career, but he's still a player that's got the talent to go at a goal and a half, two goals per game we hope. "He'll bring some leadership and one of the most important things you look for is what kind of person they are and Will comes with glowing recommendations from everyone I've spoken to. "He's played at Mulwala before and all the people there can't speak highly enough of him." Farrer is not the same William Farrer who played at Henty in 2019, although the pair is related. "We're still hoping to get another forward, more of a six-foot five, six (inch) key forward and if that happens in the next week or two, we'll have both guys in our front half, which will be quite exciting," Almond added. After losing a number of players, including three-time best and fairest Jydon Neagle, Raiders have rebounded in the past three months, now signing seven players. IN OTHER NEWS: Farrer carries the strong resume, but Joshua Cheek has also represented the NT, while reliable defender Alex Daly is back from a stint at Leeton Whitton. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/1ec33feb-4c26-4b16-bd27-76ad35ca0ed4.jpg/r0_15_500_297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg