Queensland's premier trainer Tony Gollan will be the guest speaker for the launch of the Albury Gold Cup carnival next month. Gollan alongside some local industry participants that are yet to be determined, will speak at the business and barrels luncheon to be held at the Commercial Club on March 11. Dave Stanley from Sky Racing Radio will host the luncheon after broadcasting the show from the Commercial Club. The award winning two-day carnival is fast approaching and will commence on Thursday, March 24 with the $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup the following day. ALSO IN SPORT Albury Racing Club CEO Steve Hetherton said Gollan should prove to be an entertaining guest speaker. "We are grateful that Tony has found time in his hectic schedule to make the trip to Albury," Hetherton said. "In my opinion, Tony flies under the radar in just how successful he is as a trainer. "He has won more than $56 million in prizemoney which is a phenomenal effort considering he has only trained for a decade and the size of his stable." Tickets can be purchased at the Commercial Club.

