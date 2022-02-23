news, local-news,

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has shut down claims it will reassign officers in charge of fuel reduction burns and firefighting to assess camp sites on leased farm river frontages. Benambra MP Bill Tilley raised concerns in Victorian Parliament on Wednesday of what he labelled an "internal advertising campaign" for DELWP staff to take up the roles for the next 12 months. Farmers protested on the steps of Parliament last year over major changes to regulations that would have allowed camping on their river frontages for up to 28 days. The regulations were relaxed and potential site assessments reduced to 27 properties and only four rivers - the Campaspe, Ovens, Broken and Goulburn, but Mr Tilley said that had now spread statewide. A DELWP spokesperson denied claims the organisation was looking for workers from within and said the recruitment drive was external and no staff from its fire program would be affected. "DELWP is currently running an external recruitment campaign for roles involved in implementing the Camping on Crown Land Frontage election commitment," the spokesperson said. "These jobs are an additional resource to support the implementation of the program." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Tilley believed up to 32 staff were to be taken from their normal duties as part of the recruitment process. "I also understand the conditions of the secondment, 'quarantine' them from emergency management and fuel reduction operations," he added. Mr Tilley said farmers on the Mitta Mitta and Murray Rivers had received letters and emails that their property was to be assessed, despite the fact the letters had still only referenced the priority rivers. "When the farmers made further inquiries, they found that often the assessments had been carried out without their knowledge," he said. DELWP confirmed consultation on possible sites was ongoing, while assessments continue for sites along the Goulburn, Broken, Ovens, Mitta Mitta, Murray, Loddon and Campaspe Rivers. Mr Tilley added fishers and hunters already had access to these river frontages. "This isn't about stopping that access but if the state truly wanted to extend this to camping they would have adopted a more consultative approach and worked with the leaseholders," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/59fc7e36-2935-41e1-97dc-7818276bbc8d.jpg/r0_143_4676_2785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg