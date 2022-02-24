news, court-and-crime,

An argument between two South Albury boarding house residents descended into an alcohol-fueled, threatening tirade towards four police officers, a court has heard. Christopher Robert Carlson was already known to police for his repeated alcohol- and domestic violence-related offences since he began living at The Palms. This is how the afternoon of January 5 quickly unfolded, as a few shared drinks between Carlson and another boarder ended with the other man locking himself in his room. IN OTHER NEWS: He was so alarmed by Carlson's threatening behaviour, Albury Local Court was told this week, that he dialed triple zero to get the police. While on the phone, he told the operator he had armed himself with a knife for self-defence. Carlson, who remains in custody, bail refused, pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of intimidation and three charges of intimidating police. He will be sentenced on April 5. MORE COURT STORIES Police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Carlson and the other man lived in separate rooms on the upper floor of the David Street boarding house. "There is a history of domestic violence-related incidents being reported to police between both parties from the location." They began drinking and then, "at some point during the afternoon", Carlson became aggressive towards his drinking partner. By then, Carlson had shared in about 1.5 litres of wine. Police responded to the triple zero call, arriving just after 4.30pm. After they climbed the stairs, they saw Carlson in his room sitting on his bed. He confronted the four officers as they tried to confirm his identity. "I've met you before, mate," he said to one of them. "Just because you're a foot taller than me doesn't mean I wouldn't take you down." Carlson waved his arms about aggressively in the faces of the officers and directed foul-mouthed, aggressive language towards them. He was then arrested.

