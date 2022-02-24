news, local-news,

It's hoped a partnership between a food supplier and a service provider will help Border residents in need access holistic support to get them back on track. Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare has collaborated with Mind Australia, a service provider that connects residents to appropriate agencies and support services so individuals can receive the help they need. The three person Mental Health and Wellbeing Service team are operating out of FoodShare's Wigg Street premises in Wodonga, so they can connect quickly with clients and lessen barriers to access support. Lead practitioner Wayne Jose said the free service helped people identify goals and take practical steps to solve problems. "A lot of people who come in seeking food they might have more stuff going on," he said. "They might need assistance from us to help connect them to a financial counselor, they might be suffering from anxiety or depression or some other form of mental ill-health, there could be a whole host of factors going on. "We could help them beyond the food and hopefully that has a flow on." Mr Jose said the service had a holistic approach to improving individuals' wellbeing and connected people with the appropriate help whether it be for mental health, drug and alcohol, youth, domestic or family violence or Aboriginal based services. "We jump in and help them make the connection, basically we have a network of existing services or we know who to talk to or where to go to," he said. Mr Jose said about 12 people had used the service in the last week. IN OTHER NEWS: FoodShare community pantry coordinator Nicole Eirth said the mental health team would be available four days a week. "A lot of people who are out there in crisis, who are in need, have never needed an agency before, so it gives us a leg up to be able to give the client a referral to Mind," she said. "This way FoodShare can work with Mind Australia to get a lot more people back on their feet quick, with a lot more services, so they can engage and they will find that they're accessing services that they didn't know were available. "It's great to have an agency in house that we can refer people to and people are getting that extra little bit of help, more than just food." FoodShare general manager Peter Matthews said the partnership allowed people to be helped as they walked in, rather than having to send them to another organisation for support. "There are a number of barriers for people in crisis and they've got to push through," he said. "Coming here with friendly supporting community, that enables people to push through and with Mind that actually facilitate even more support and providing them with solutions, which is the critical thing."

