Are the Melbourne Demons capable of going back-to-back?

Melbourne Demons ended their wait for an AFL flag when winning the Grand Final in 2021. After the September success, can the Dees go back-to-back in 2022?
A 17-4-1 season earned the Demons the minor premiership by two points from Port Adelaide. Simon Goodwin's side turned that into a first Grand Final victory since 1964 and their 13th premiership in history.
It will be something of a different season in store in 2022 with crowds back across the board, unlikely to be much - if any - disruption to the travel plans for teams and match venues, and a welcome return to some footy norm after the last two years during the pandemic.
But how will it all unfold? With the very same outcome if Australia's top betting sites have the future odds correct ahead of the start of the new season in March.
Having finished top of the ladder and with the flag too, Melbourne are a dominant favourite to repeat the success. They have been installed as $4.50 favourites to win the Grand Final at the MCG once again having thumped Western Bulldogs by 74 points in the showpiece in 2021.
The Bulldogs were left to rue 2021 on two aspects. Luke Beveridge's side threw away the minor premiership and ended up finishing fifth on the ladder after losing their last three matches. Having reached the Grand Final the hard way, they were then no match for the Dees in a one-sided affair.
Fast forward five months and the Dogs are the $7.00 second favourites to go one better this year and be crowned premiers.
Port Adelaide and Geelong Cats, the two beaten Preliminary Finalists last season having finished second and third on the ladder, are fourth and fifth favourites this time around at $9.00 and $10 respectively.
Ahead of them are predicted improvers Brisbane Lions at $8.00. Craig Fagan's side were fourth on the ladder in the home and away season and suffered the heartache of a one-point semi-final defeat to the Bulldogs.
Richmond Tigers were the disappointment of last year with the defending premiers winding up 12th on the ladder. Better is expected with an $11 quote for their recent domination to return in 2022.
Sydney rivals GWS Giants and the Swans, who were seventh and sixth last season, are expected to round out the top eight in 2022 with both $13 chances to win the Grand Final. The Giants beat the Swans by a point in the Elimination Final, only to lose to Geelong Cats the following week.
It is Essendon Bombers, who scraped into the finals in eighth spot last year before failing to turn up against the Bulldogs, who are expected to drop out if the odds predict the ladder correctly.
The Bombers are a $23 shot for Grand Final success, the same price as St Kilda and West Coast Eagles, who were 10th and ninth last year.
Carlton ($26.00) could be an improver, while much better is also expected from Collingwood ($67) following last year's dismal 17th place finish.
Fremantle ($34) are expected to regress this year while tough seasons are also predicted for Adelaide Crows ($81), Gold Coast Suns ($81), Hawthorn ($81) and last year's wooden spooners North Melbourne ($101).
