Two preludes for feature races over the upcoming Albury Gold Cup carnival will be the highlight of Albury Racing Club's meeting on Sunday. It will be the final meeting before the award winning carnival which commences on March 24. The club has preludes for both the City Handicap and the Adrian Ledger Memorial. The City Handicap prelude has attracted some handy sprinters including the Dan McCarthy-trained Yeldarb and the Mitch Beer-trained Sunrise Ruby. Sunrise Ruby is set to resume from a lengthy spell and stamped herself as a smart sprinter in the making last preparation with three consecutive wins. The four-year-old mare was set to form part of the stable's assault on last weekend's Country Championships before Beer decided against targeting the $150,000 feature. The Adrian Ledger Memorial Prelude has attracted 26 entries for the staying trip over 2000m. Club officials are hoping the rain forecast for the weekend stays away so the track remains in perfect condition for its premier meeting late next month. ALSO IN SPORT Meanwhile trainer Donna Scott alongside Beer have ruled out targeting the Country Championships Wildcard at Scone next month. The Wildcard provides trainers with the final opportunity to qualify for the $500,000 final at Randwick. Both trainers cited the travel factor as a major concern.

