Driver who hit 191km/h on Hume is facing possible prison stint

A driver who hit more than 190km/h on the Hume Highway after overtaking an unmarked police car is at risk of going to jail. Darren Lionel Johnson was ordered to attend court in person, rather than on video link, after facing the Wangaratta Magistrates Court earlier this week. The court heard Johnson had been driving south at Benalla on December 16, 2020. Police allege he was too close to their unmarked car in his red Ford sedan. Johnson overtook the officers about 7am and accelerated at a fast rate of speed. Officers detected him at 193km/h, and he has admitted to driving at the alleged speed of 191km/h. A charge of failing to keep sufficient distance is in dispute, but the court heard that was the least of his worries. Police had estimated his vehicle had passed them at about 150km/h. The car then sped up to the alleged speed. IN OTHER NEWS: Johnson later told police after being pulled over "it was f---ing stupid, I know". The incident was captured on front and rear facing cameras on the police vehicle. That video footage is now being sought by defence lawyer Geoff Clancy. Mr Clancy said the footage needed to be reviewed to determine the charge of driving too close to the police car. He said the case didn't involve long and protracted offending, but conceded his client was at risk of jail given his priors. Magistrate Ian Watkins said he had two priors that were problematic. "He could have slowed down and he should have slowed down," he said. The case will return on March 28. Johnson appeared in court this week on video link and was told to appear in person next time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

