Person inside rammed car during wild Corryong dispute between families

news, court-and-crime,

A photograph and text sent on Snapchat set off a chain of events where a home was invaded, a person hit by a car, a vehicle rammed and brick fence damaged, a court has heard. Police continue to investigate an incident involving two feuding families in Corryong which blew up on February 2. The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard Dylan Gordon had breached a court order by taking a picture of a vehicle belonging to another family. The image, sent on Snapchat, contained lengthy text encouraging people to take action against the "pedo" owner. "His family are rapists so why not wreck it," the caption said. The image was allegedly sent on Wednesday three weeks ago and led to an altercation at Gordon's home that night. The court heard his Wheeler Street home was burgled about 9.30pm by the opposing Pryse family in a bid to "sort him out", which led to Gordon getting in his car and hitting two people. His girlfriend's father was struck in the leg but wasn't hurt but another man linked the Pryse camp was allegedly hit and knocked into a garden bend. The court heard Gordon drove the white unregistered 2003 Holden Commodore east, went on the wrong side of the road, pulled a handbrake turn and rammed into the side of a Pryse family vehicle while someone was inside it. His Commodore became stuck and Gordon allegedly accelerated heavily to free it before ramming a fence, and another vehicle prevented him from further driving. Gordon was taken to hospital by his mum following the incident and police are awaiting drug and alcohol test results. "There may or may not be alcohol or drugs involved," Leading Senior Constable Les Hare told the court. "This is the culmination of a long term feud." Sex offence detectives are also involved in the matter, investigating claims made by the Gordon family. Gordon was banned from the town as result of the alleged breach of the personal safety intervention order. He applied for a variation to his bail which would allow him to return to his Upper Murray home. His is living with his mother in Khancoban while on bail and is prevented from getting behind the wheel of a car. Concerns were raised about Gordon returning to Corryong given the size of the town, where everyone knows everyone and are likely to cross paths. Magistrate Peter Dunn said it appeared to make sense that Gordon not return. "That sounds very sensible to me," he said. The court heard the investigation into the aggravated burglary and driving matters were still in their infancy. "There's a lot more charges to come," Leading Senior Constable Hare said. "The dust is yet to settle on this. "It might be in everyone's interest, including the community of Corryong, that he remains living with his mother." IN OTHER NEWS: Defence Lawyer Ashleigh Fitzgerald said at this stage her client only faced a single charge of breaching the intervention order by posting on Snapchat. "I would urge your honour to consider that none of the charges to which my friend alluded have been laid yet," she said. Ms Fitzgerald said the bail conditions were excessively strenuous, and Gordon's mum had to drive 200 kilometres a day to take the pair to and from their workplaces. Mr Dunn said on the police case, Gordon had "lit the fuse to a cascading series of events". "His driving has led to him striking not only a fence but the protected person's motor vehicle," he said. "He can stay 20 minutes away. "Most of us would be happy if it only took 20 minutes to get to work." Mr Dunn said if some time passed with no other issues, he might favourably consider another application for Gordon to return to Corryong. He will return to Corryong Court on June 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/c146bb77-71e2-4301-ba7b-d0153ca8d2d0.jpg/r10_242_4702_2893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg