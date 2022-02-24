news, local-news,

Though it's tiny, a rare species of moth found in Wangaratta makes you consider the big questions, according to a Trust for Nature cultural liaison officer involved in the discovery. Wangaratta Council is in the process of installing bollards to protect the habitat of the vulnerable Golden Sun Moth, which was first found in bushland in the city about 12 months ago. Cultural liaison officer Jiarra Atkinson said she was captivated by the moths, which have no mouths and "don't really have anything to do besides mate and breed". "They're about the size of your thumbnails, they're very small, but they just really interest me," she said. "They had me asking all these philosophical questions and they really captivated me in terms of how small they are, but how important they are." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Atkinson said she related preserving the species, which takes up to three years to reach maturity, to the importance of caring for country. "It takes a couple of years at least to see the next sun moth or to see some improvement in numbers," she said. "We won't see the eggs that have been laid this year for another couple of years and that's sort of the same thing with caring for country; we can do cultural burns or we can care for country now, but we won't see the effects for at least another couple of years." Ms Atkinson said the moth's discovery had excited her and helped her appreciate nature. "It's important for my people and my mob especially to get back into caring for country and to notice these things that are so small, they're like speckles in the Wallaby Grass but they're so important to our ecosystem and they play their own part," she said. "It's really important for our mob to find their interest, find their own Golden Sun Moth that gets them interested in caring for country and healing for country." Trust for Nature North East regional manager Will Ford said he was delighted that a survey earlier in summer funded by Victoria's Department of Water, Environment, Land and Planning had revealed up to thousands of the vulnerable species at the site at the end of College Street. "Especially being in an urban area where you don't expect to find that sort of thing," he said. "When we found the first one they were listed as critically endangered ... that's one step away from extinction, but since then they've been downgraded to vulnerable; it's very, very rare that a species will be listed as almost extinct and be downgraded to a lower status." Mr Ford said it was surprising to find the Golden Sun Moths in Wangaratta because the nearest records of the species were up to 30 kilometres away. "And the ecology of the sun moth is a bit unique in that they don't disperse very far, the females really don't fly unless you're about to step on them and the males only fly like 100 or 200 metres," he said. "That indicates that they've just always been here and no one's ever found them." Mr Ford said Trust for Nature was working with Wangaratta Council to manage the section of bushland with native Wallaby Grass, the habitat for the Golden Sun Moths. "It's currently open access to vehicles, so we're putting in some bollards in consultation with council so people can't just drive all over the site," he said. "And just changing the management regime of the site slightly, because it's just like a regular council park that gets mowed regularly, so not doing the mowing over summer allows the Golden Sun Moths the chance to fly and mate and reproduce and also allows the Wallaby Grass to grow and set seed and germinate."

