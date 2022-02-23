sport, local-sport, alligator blood, rosehill trial, adrian bott

Former boom three-year-old Alligator Blood has raised hopes that he is on target to recapture his old form with a 6.5-length trial win at Rosehill on Monday morning. In his first preparation under co-trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Alligator Blood demolished his rivals with jockey Tim Clarke aboard. The son of All Too Hard is set to resume for his new stable early next month. Co-trainer Adrian Bott said Alligator Blood was ready to resume racing after also running second in a trial earlier this month. "I thought his first trial for us was very good against a nice, sharp filly (Minhaaj), so that gave us plenty of confidence that he was on the right path," Bott said. "So today, a bit fitter and over a bit further, we wanted to put him under a bit more pressure and have him ready to roll at the races. "The impressive thing was that he lengthened nicely when asked for his effort. "He did exactly what we hoped to see from him, but he still has to do it under race conditions and under that pressure." Bott said the stable was yet to lock-in a first-up assignment for Alligator Blood. But the Doncaster over the Sydney Autumn carnival could be on the radar if he can recapture his three-year-old form. "You'll see him within the next two weeks," Bott said. "We'll now sit down with connections and find the most suitable kick-off for him. "There are a couple of nice options but we really want to find a race that is most suitable for him to get back in the winners' circle - a race to build his confidence." ALSO IN SPORT Alligator Blood's last victory was in the Group 1 Australian Guineas two years ago. He has since run two minor placings from seven starts after being hampered by injury which required surgery and a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Alligator Blood opened up at 100/1 in futures markets for the Doncaster but has been backed into 26/1 with TAB. "We've nominated him for the Doncaster, which looks a nice race for him if he can do all the right things in his first couple of runs for us."

