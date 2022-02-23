news, local-news,

THE state government will amend a proposed policy that would have altered the rules and requirements to place some public and community notices in country newspapers. The proposed policy would have seen the government required to publish only statutory notices - such as matters relating to permits, approvals and licenses online, rather than being required to publish them in print. During Question Time on Wednesday, Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed asked Mr Andrews if he would amend the policy. Mr Andrews confirmed he would, in an "effort to put the matter beyond doubt". MORE NEWS: Known drug crook had thousands of dollars in cash stuffed into her handbag "Thanks to the advocacy of the Member for Shepparton, and others, we will put these matters beyond doubt by an amendment, so there is complete clarity, that not only are we the government that has supported regional media more than any government in the state's history, but that there can be no doubt that that will continue to be our policy," he said. Prior to committing to the amendment, Mr Andrews said regional and country newspapers play a vital role in giving local communities a voice, a platform to advocate and making sure local communities are informed. "All of is critically important and I've always been an advocate of more voices in our media, not less," he said. MORE NEWS: Border delivery worker in court on $75,000 phone theft charges Nationals leader Peter Walsh said the government appeared to be backtracking on its latest attack on transparency and accountability which would have axed the requirement for government to put public notices in the local newspaper. "The Andrews Labor Government's Regulatory Legislation Amendment (Reform) Bill 2021 seeks to remove a requirement for state government and local councils to communicate changes and consultation opportunities via regional print publications," Mr Walsh said. "The legislative requirement for local councils and state governments to put community notices in the paper when they're going to make changes is a crucial part of a transparent, accountable government," Mr Walsh said. "While the Premier's admission today that they got it wrong and will need to make changes before this Bill goes to the Upper House appears to be a step in the right direction, we'll be waiting to see the detail Mr Andrews said the state government had made $16.5 million in COVID regional press commitments including committing $397,000 in January 2022, in direct support for regional papers. "When combined with all other Victorian government advertising campaigns, our investment was worth worth some $931,000 to regional press outlets," he said. "The Country Press Association and individual journalists, editors and owners of regional newspaper outlets acknowledge just how important that practical support has been. "We have given a commitment and our record demonstrates this, that we will keep on supporting those campaigns whether it will be in tourism, investment, road safety, fire safety - the list goes on and on - those campaigns and the money I have talked about is critical. "I want to see more voices in regional media, not less, and those dollars - not only do you get a great outcome for Victoria tax payers - but you support the very media diversity that I'd argue has never been more important that it is right now in these uncertain times."

