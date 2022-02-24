YOUR SAY: Where is the anger on China's many abuses?

news, local-news,

So according to Scott Morrison, Australia will always stand up to bullies ... really? China not only subjugates their own people, commits atrocities based on religious belief or race, expands its military might threateningly, but also declared a trade war on Australia by banning our exports. Commercial businesses are flooded with "made in China" brands on them. Everything from electronics, cars, toys, housewares and the list goes on. The floodgates are wide open to China, with no consequences for their bullying and human rights abuses. Our government has gone belly up in the face of China, but so has the ordinary Australian citizen by buying "made in China" goods. China just goes on its merry way knowing that no one will stop it. Steven Taylor, Albury I was pleased to see in local media that independent cinemas like the Wangaratta Cinema Centre are to receive a one-off assistance grant from the federal government. As a keen supporter of the cinema and arts in general, though, I am concerned as to why it`s taken so long for this assistance to come through. The arts support has been poorly neglected during COVID times. However, I am really mystified as to why the Liberal candidate for Indi should be in the photo at Wangaratta Cinema Centre. He`s not any part of the government. He`s simply a candidate. Surely we should either be seeing or at least hearing from the sitting member Helen Haines, as well as relevant ministers? I recall this tawdry tactic being used at the last federal election. Coalition candidates for Indi were trotted out for funding announcements without any regard to the sitting independent member. The people of Indi and their elected member deserve better than this. David Godkin, Wangaratta MORE LETTERS YOUR SAY: Common sense in planning does not equal 'fear' YOUR SAY: Who will determine the winner of the elections? YOUR SAY: It's time to join the fight against blood cancer YOUR SAY: Community's needs must be priority when weighing-up benefits of grants Sports commentators are not present when the coach lays out the strategy for the players to follow. They are not present when the captain gives his motivation during play intervals, and yet they can advocate how to win the game. The final siren goes at the grand final and the score is level - would you have the sports commentator deciding who should be premiers? When we have federal election, the party with the most seats has the right to form the government, if this is not an absolute majority, there will be negotiations with independents to form a majority government. Do you want independents making the "choice" for you. With the multi-millions that Climate 200 is using to fund independents against sitting Liberals, who do you think these candidates will support if successful? They won't tell you prior to the election. Keiran Klemm, Londrigan

