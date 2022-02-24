Recaptured fugitive Graham Potter faces court after 12 years on run

news, court-and-crime,

A fugitive will return to court in May after an overnight court appearance. Graham Gene Potter's matter was mentioned in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday night following his arrest in Far North Queensland on Monday. Potter had spent 12 years on the run before his arrest, and there had been reported sightings of him in the North East. Possible sightings in Cobram, Tocumwal and Griffith were never confirmed. Charge sheets released by magistrate Andrew McKenna allege Potter was involved in two conspiracies to murder in Carlton. IN OTHER NEWS: The first allegedly occurred between January and August 2008, and the second between June and July that year. He also faces a charge of commercial drug trafficking alleged to have occurred between January and August, 2008. He was charged with failure to answer bail on February 1, 2010, after he allegedly fled. Potter remains in custody. He appeared in court a video link, rather than in person. He will return to the court for a committal mention on May 18. Images of Potter taken during his extradition back to Victoria depict an older, scruffy man with long hair and a grey beard, in contrast to old mugshots circulating of the 64-year-old. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

